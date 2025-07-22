The British pound is showing limited movement on Tuesday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3500, up 0.09% on the day. A day earlier, the pound jumped 0.60% and hit a high of 1.3510, its highest level since July 11.

Bailey warns government not to ease financial rules

Bank of England Governor Bailey testified before the Treasury Committee today and warned the UK government not to tamper with the structure of the banking system. Bailey defended the "ring-fencing regime" which separates retail and investment operations. Bailey said the current system reduces risk and protects consumers, businesses and households in the event of bank failures.

Bailey was responding to comments from Finance Minister Reeves, who said last week that regulators needed to be more "growth friendly" and resist "excessive caution" in order to boost investment and innovation. Reeves complained that excessive regulation was a "boot on the neck of businesses".