BoE poised to lower rates, Pound steady

The other side of the coin is the inflation picture. Inflation has been moving higher and hit 3.6% in June, up from 3.4% a month earlier. This is significantly higher than the BoE's 2% target and a rate cut would likely boost inflation even higher.

The decision will likely be a split vote, with up to three MPC members voting against a quarter-point cut. In May, the last time the BoE lowered rates, the vote was split three ways in what was considered as "hawkish cut". That scenario could repeat itself at today's meeting.

With a rate cut today, the BoE will be signaling that it is more concerned about economic growth than the upside risk of inflation. That stance could change if inflation gets uncomfortably high.