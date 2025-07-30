Services inflation continued to decline and fell to 3.3% from 3.7%. The drop in CPI was driven by a sharp drop in automotive fuel costs. The RBA's key gauge for core CPI, the trimmed mean, slowed to 2.7% from 2.9%, matching the market forecast. This was the lowest level since Q4 2021.

Is an August rate cut a done deal?

The positive inflation report is a reassuring sign that inflation is under control and should cement a rate cut at the Aug. 12 meeting. The Reserve Bank of Australia stunned the markets earlier this month when it held rates, as a quarter-point cut had been all but certain. Bank policymakers said at that meeting that they wanted to wait for more inflation data to make sure that inflation was contained and today's inflation report should reassure even the hawkish members that a rate cut is the right move at the August meeting.