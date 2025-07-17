The weak job numbers indicate large cracks in what has been a resilient labor market. This has enabled the Reserve Bank to go slow, with only two cuts in the current easing cycle, which began in February. Today's soft job numbers will put pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to lower interest rates at its August rate cut. The markets have raised bets for a quarter-point cut to around 85%, as investors are anticipating that the Bank won't be able to ignore this deterioration in the labor market.

Overshadowed by the employment data, Australia's consumer inflation expectations eased to 4.7% in July, down from 5.0% in June. Inflation has been largely contained, running at 2.4% y/y for three consecutive quarters.

US retail sales expected to rebound

After the June inflation report was hotter than expected, the markets will be focused on today's retail sales release. The consensus stands at 0.1% m/m, after a dismal 0.9% decline in May, which was a four-month low as consumers held back on spending due to US tariffs.