Australian dollar loses ground, jobs report next

Australia's employment change expected to ease

Australia releases employment data on Thursday. Employment change is expected to ease to 20 thousand in April, down from 32.2 thousand in March. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.1%. The labor market has been cooling and if it continues to deteriorate, there will be pressure on the Reserve Bank to lower rates.

At last week's Federal Reserve meeting, Fed Chair Powell said that he would take a wait-and-see attitude in its rate policy. Trump's erratic tariff policy must be frustrating for the Fed, as it makes it difficult to make reliable growth and inflation forecasts.

This week's surprise announcement of a tariff deal between the US and China is a case in point at Trump's zig-zag trade policy. The two sides have been engaged in a bruising trade war and slapped massive tariffs on each other's products. Suddenly, the tariffs were slashed, leading to a sigh of relief in the financial markets. The deal is only for 90 days, and what happens then is very much up in the air.