Australian dollar hits eight-month high on risk-on mood

Investors also reacted positively today to reports that negotiations between the US and China were speeding up and the US could grant an extension of the August 12 deadline to reach an agreement. The latest positive developments on the tariff front have raised hopes that the US will also sign trade deals with the European Union and South Korea.

White House-Powell fight continues

The White House continues to put pressure on the Federal Reserve. Earlier this week, Treasury Scott Bessent called for a thorough review of the Federal Reserve. Bessent echoed President Trump's calls for the Fed to lower interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell hasn't shown any signs of plans to cut rates and has fired back that the uncertainty over Trump's trade policy has forced the Fed to adopt a wait-and-see policy. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates at the July 30 meeting but there is a 58% likelihood of a rate cut in September, according to CME's FedWatch.