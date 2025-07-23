Australian dollar hits eight-month high on risk-on mood

The Australian dollar has rallied for a fourth sucessive day. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6588, up 0.50% on the day. The red-hot Aussie has jumped 1.6% since Thursday and hit a daily high of 0.6600 earlier, its highest level since Nov. 2024.
US-Japan trade deal raises risk appetite
The financial markets are in a risk-on mood today, buoyed by the announcement that the US and Japan have reached a trade agreement. Under the deal, the US will impose 15% tariffs on Japanese products, including automobiles. As well, Japan will invest some $550 billion into the US.
Global stock markets are higher and the Australian dollar, a gauge of risk appetite, has climbed to an eight-month high.
Investors also reacted positively today to reports that negotiations between the US and China were speeding up and the US could grant an extension of the August 12 deadline to reach an agreement. The latest positive developments on the tariff front have raised hopes that the US will also sign trade deals with the European Union and South Korea.
White House-Powell fight continues
The White House continues to put pressure on the Federal Reserve. Earlier this week, Treasury Scott Bessent called for a thorough review of the Federal Reserve. Bessent echoed President Trump's calls for the Fed to lower interest rates.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell hasn't shown any signs of plans to cut rates and has fired back that the uncertainty over Trump's trade policy has forced the Fed to adopt a wait-and-see policy. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates at the July 30 meeting but there is a 58% likelihood of a rate cut in September, according to CME's FedWatch.
AUD/USD Technical
- AUD/USD has pushed above resistance at 0.6579 and tested resistance at 0.6593 earlier. Next, there is resistance at 0.6629
- 0.6539 and 0.6521 are the next support levels
AUDUSD 1-Day Chart, July 23, 2025
