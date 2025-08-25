Australian dollar extends gains ahead of RBA minutes

The Australian dollar has steadied on Monday after posting sparkling gains of 1.1% on Friday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6503, up 0.18% on the day.

Powell sends US dollar sharply lower

The US dollar retreated against all the major currencies on Friday, including the Australian dollar. This followed Federal Reserve Chair Powell's dovish speech at a meeting of central bankers' in Jackson Hole.

Powell discussed the two key concerns for the Fed - inflation and employment. He noted that upside risk to inflation due to tariffs and expressed concern about the labor market, saying that "downside risks to employment are rising" and such risks could materialize quickly.