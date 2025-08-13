Australian dollar extends gains after solid wage growth

The Australian dollar has extended its gains on Wednesday. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6551, up 0.33% on the day. The Aussie is trading at its highest levels since July 28, as the US dollar is showing signs of weakness against the major crurrencies.

Australian wage growth steady at 3.4%

Australia's wage growth rose 3.4% y/y in the second quarter, unchanged from Q1 and just above the market estimate of 3.3%. Wages accelerated in both the public and private sectors, which accounted for the better-than-expected growth.

The labor market has been softening but wage growth still remains solid. The Reserve Bank of Australia is keeping an especially close eye on employment data, now that inflation is under control.