Australia employment soars, Australian dollar calm

The Australian dollar is showing limited movement on Thursday. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6412, down 0.12% on the day.

Australia job growth surges

Australia's economy added 89 thousand jobs in April, blowing past the market estimate of 20 thousand and above the upwardly revised gain of 36.4 thousand in March. Full-time employment was up an impressive 59.5 thousand. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1%.

Today's jobs report indicates that the labor market remains strong, but that is not expected to change minds at the Reserve Bank of Australia. The money markets have priced in a quarter-point cut at next week's meeting, which would lower the cash rate to 3.85%.