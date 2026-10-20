XAU/USD Technical & Macro Outlook: October 2026

Major central banks and economic bureaus are set to publish crucial inflation metrics in late October and early November 2026, including the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan monetary policy meetings on October 29–30, followed by the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for October on November 10. Recent indicators show persistent inflationary pressure driven by sticky energy and shelter costs, with headline U.S. CPI rising to 3.7% year-over-year in September. These upcoming releases will reveal whether price pressures are structural or temporary, determining whether global headline inflation continues to hover well above the target 2% threshold in major economies.

In response, central banks—most notably the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)—are maintaining a hawkish posture to rein in persistent inflation. Following a 25-basis-point rate hike to a target range of 3.75%–4.00% in September 2026, the FOMC enters its October 27–28 policy meeting under close market scrutiny as officials weigh additional tightening before year-end. If inflation data remain elevated, central banks will keep benchmark rates “higher for longer” or implement incremental rate hikes, thereby dampening economic expansion and cooling consumer demand.