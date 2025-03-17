WTI Oil Technical Outlook: Potential corrective rebound looms

After a failed bullish breakout at the start of 2025, the price actions of West Texas Oil CFD (a proxy of the WTI crude oil futures) have evolved into a medium-term downtrend phase from an intraday high of US$80.76 per barrel to its recent 5 March low of US$65.40, an accumulated loss of 19% in the past three months.

The recent sluggishness in oil prices has been primarily driven by geopolitical factors such as a looming potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia brokered by the US that may boost Russian oil flows after the removal of sanctions imposed by the previous US White House administration.

Also, OPEC+ members have signaled a willingness to proceed with an earlier planned output hike to increase oil supply by 138,00o barrels per day in April triggering another layer of negative feedback loop into oil prices; despite the growing risk of a slower global economic growth prospects due to US President Trump’s erratic global trade tariffs policy.

Interestingly, the multi-month downtrend of the West Texas Oil CFD has managed to stall again at its major range support zone of US$67.55/65.40 per barrel where it has staged several multi-week rebounds in past occasions since March 2023.

West Texas Oil CFD has staged a multi-day rally of 4.7% from last Tuesday,11 March intraday low to today, 17 March current intraday high of US$68.45 per barrel.