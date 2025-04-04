WTI Oil Technical Outlook: Bears are gaining strength for a major bearish breakdown

WTI crude has a negative double whammy hit caused by demand and supply factors. Firstly, the rising probability of a stagflation environment in the US has triggered a global recession alarm, in turn, weakening demand for oil as business activities slow down.

Secondly, OPEC+ producers have agreed to boost the cartel's oil output by 411,000 barrels per day next month, coupled with a recent lesser magnitude of drawdown of US crude oil inventories seen in the past three weeks that may add another layer of downside pressure in oil prices.

The growth of US crude oil inventories excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) on a year-on-year basis has an indirect correlation with the movement of WTI crude oil, as build-up in oil inventories puts downside pressure on oil prices.

Since 13 December 2024, the drawn down of US crude oil inventories (excluding SPR) has slowed down from -5.11% y/y to -2.58% y/y as of 28 March 2025 based on data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) (see Fig 1).