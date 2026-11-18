On Wednesday at 2:00 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to publish the minutes from its October 27–28 meeting. While the initial statement confirmed that interest rates were held steady at 3.75%–4%, these minutes will reveal the extent of the debate regarding potential rate increases.

The decision to maintain rates was made on a 10-2 vote, with dissents from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Governor Lisa Cook, who both favored a 25-basis-point rate hike. Additionally, the official statement revised its assessment of economic expansion from “solid” to “strong”. Taken together, these developments underscore an active internal discussion about further policy tightening.

Whereas the post-meeting statement and press conference with Chair Kevin Warsh provided high-level summaries, the upcoming minutes offer the first comprehensive record of how all committee members weighed opposing arguments.