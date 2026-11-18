Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Upcoming FOMC minutes: The Federal Reserve is set to release minutes from its October 27–28 meeting, where rates were held steady at 3.75%–4% in a 10-2 vote. Traders will analyze the text for the breadth of support behind dissenter calls for rate hikes and signals regarding potential policy tightening in December.
- Gold technical downtrend: Gold remains in a firm weekly downtrend within a descending channel, having fallen 31% from its peak near 5,400. The loss and subsequent rejection of the 2023 multi-year uptrend line near 4,000–4,050 suggests old support has flipped to key dynamic resistance.
- Bearish technical bias & levels: Technical indicators (9/21 EMA bearish crossover, RSI at 34.95, expanding negative MACD histogram) favor continued downside toward lower channel support around 3,640–3,700. Bullish invalidation requires a weekly close above resistance at 4,330–4,350.
On Wednesday at 2:00 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to publish the minutes from its October 27–28 meeting. While the initial statement confirmed that interest rates were held steady at 3.75%–4%, these minutes will reveal the extent of the debate regarding potential rate increases.
The decision to maintain rates was made on a 10-2 vote, with dissents from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Governor Lisa Cook, who both favored a 25-basis-point rate hike. Additionally, the official statement revised its assessment of economic expansion from “solid” to “strong”. Taken together, these developments underscore an active internal discussion about further policy tightening.
Whereas the post-meeting statement and press conference with Chair Kevin Warsh provided high-level summaries, the upcoming minutes offer the first comprehensive record of how all committee members weighed opposing arguments.
Key considerations for the upcoming minutes
- Minutes are backward-looking, since the meeting was three weeks ago, so reactions are usually modest unless the language differs from what traders expected.
- The Fed met on October 27–28, before the October jobs report (November 6) and the October CPI (November 10), so the minutes reflect the committee’s view ahead of both releases.
- When reviewing the minutes, key areas of focus include assessing how many officials supported the dissenters—where terms like “many” or “most” would signal a stronger shift toward a rate hike—and evaluating whether inflation is seen as persistent, broadening, or driven by upside risks like energy, tariffs, or labor costs.
- Additionally, market participants will look for guidance on December, specifically conditional language indicating an appetite for further policy tightening in response to incoming data.
- As of November 18, shortly ahead of the release, CME FedWatch indicates a 100% probability of a rate increase at the December 9 meeting, with a 95.0% chance of a 25-basis-point hike and a 5.0% chance of a 50-basis-point move.
Gold weekly chart technical analysis
Source: TradingView.com - Gold weekly chart - Past performance is not indicative of future results
Overview
- The market is in a clear weekly downtrend. After a parabolic run from the 2023 uptrend to a peak near 5,400 in March 2026, price has fallen about 31%. It has now broken the multi-year support line and is trading at the lower end of a descending channel.
- The late-January “exhaustion gap” marked the top. Price spiked to roughly 5,600, then reversed hard in March with a large bearish candle. Since then, it has made lower highs (about 4,700 in August and about 4,150 in November) and lower lows within a descending channel drawn from the March high.
- The 2023 uptrend line (blue) held throughout the entire advance and was lost from late October to early November. Price retested it from below in the first week of November, around 4,000–4,050, and was rejected. The current weekly candle is a large bearish candle closing below the channel midpoint. That rejection turns the old support into resistance. The lower channel boundary sits near 3,640–3,700, so price is almost at it.
Indicators
- Price is below the 9 EMA (4,010.7). The 9/21 crossover shows the fast average (4,039) below the slow one (4,176), a bearish cross that has held since the autumn. Both are sloping down and act as dynamic resistance.
- RSI is 34.95, below its own average (44.94) and below 50 since March. It is approaching but not yet at oversold (30), so there is room for further downside. The failed rallies each stalled below 60, which is possible in a bear market.
- The MACD line (−131.5) is below the signal line (−84.4) and below zero. The histogram (−47.2) is expanding again. The brief bullish cross in August failed near the zero line, and the new bearish cross confirms the move.
Conclusion
The base case is bearish. A weekly close below S1 and the channel floor (about 3,700) would open S2 at 3,634 and then S3 at 3,398. Because price is near the channel floor and RSI is nearing oversold, a short-term bounce toward 3,829 is possible. That would more likely be a pullback within the downtrend than a reversal, unless price holds above it.
A bullish shift would need a weekly close back above 3,829 and 3,991. A close above the 9 EMA (about 4,010) and the broken trendline would follow. Full invalidation of the bearish view would require a break of the upper channel and R2, around 4,330–4,350.
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