Week of May 19th, 2025: RBA rate cut, Canadian CPI, and AUD/CAD analysis

On Tuesday morning, we had the Canadian inflation data, the Canadian CPI M/M dropped from 0.3% to -0.1%. However, the Median CPI Y/Y and Trimmed CPI Y/Y both rose by 0.3% each to 3.2% and 3.1% respectively. At its April 2025 meeting, the Bank of Canada held interest rates at 2.75%, the first pause in its rate cut cycle initiated in June 2024. For the upcoming BOC rate decision on June 4th, 2025, and following the CPI data release, Bloomberg's analyst surveys suggest that 50.8% of participants expect a 25-bps cut, down from 65.1% before the CPI release. Canada’s retail sales data are due later in the week on Friday May 23rd, 2025.