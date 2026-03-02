War begins, Wall Street unfazed (for now!) – Dow Jones and US Stocks outlook

Stock Markets have eased significantly during the Asian and European sessions, but it seems that US Markets are remaining unfazed.

Gapping lower by 1.50% across all benchmarks, Stocks are now rallying back, now close to unchanged, and essentially filling the gaps.

J.P. Morgan issued a buy-the-dips recommendation, which undoubtedly helped risk sentiment ease, but US stocks remain at key inflection points.

What is surprising is also seeing US Treasuries sell off (10Y Yield back above 4.00%) despite ongoing intense exchanges in the Middle East – Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies are also exploding higher as we speak.

Markets were trading at the lows of their ranges, which could also have helped the rebound.

I invite you to check out Morning reactions and a detailed resume of the events right here.

Keep a close eye on sentiment throughout the week, as economic damage from the war is still far from reflected. The Strait of Hormuz and a potential closure there could be hurting sentiment more consistently throughout the week.