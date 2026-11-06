Wall Street under pressure: AI concerns and a strong labor market complicate the outlook

These figures highlight the difference between the economy’s current condition and stock market expectations. Technology investment continues to support economic activity and demand for workers, while equity markets are already pricing in the risk that its future growth will slow.

Job growth does not eliminate all signs of weakness

The labor market picture nevertheless remains uneven. The number of people working part time for economic reasons increased by 339,000 to 4.8 million. Meanwhile, the median duration of unemployment rose to 11.9 weeks, its highest level since 2021. Rising employment therefore coexists with difficulties faced by some Americans in finding suitable work. Wage data also sent mixed signals. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% month over month to $38, exceeding expectations. At the same time, annual wage growth stood at 3.1%, remaining among the lowest rates recorded since 2021.

Stronger employment data give the Federal Reserve more room to maintain restrictive monetary policy. It is worth distinguishing between market reactions on successive days. During Thursday’s stock sell-off, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell by approximately 6 basis points, consistent with a shift away from risk. Yields on two-year Treasuries, which are more sensitive to expectations for Fed interest rates, rose only after the employment report was released.

Consumers feel an improvement, but prices still weigh

The preliminary November reading of the University of Michigan survey showed an approximately 6% increase in its consumer sentiment index. Expectations for household finances and business conditions improved. At the same time, sentiment among those with the largest stock portfolios deteriorated by 5%, a decline linked to stock market volatility.