Wall Street Slip: A Closer Look at the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Decline

The S&P 500 energy sub‑index rose about 2%, helped by rising crude oil prices. Consumer discretionary stocks nudged up 0.5%. Heavy‑weight tech, however, slipped around seven‑tenths of a percent, with Apple and Nvidia each losing just over 1%.

Data posted Wednesday showed new‑home sales for single‑family houses jumped 20.5 % in August, far above expectations. If the housing market is starting to regain some life, the Fed might read that as a sign there’s less room to lower rates.

US–listed Chinese firms also climbed, led by an almost nine percent jump in Alibaba after it announced a tie‑up with Nvidia.

Lithium Americas shares nearly doubled after a report said the government might seek a ten percent equity stake. Talks are ongoing for a loan over $2.26 billion to fund the Thacker Pass project with General Motors, which itself rose a little over 1%. UBS even upgraded GM to “buy” from “neutral”.

Micron Technology fell four percent after its quarterly numbers came out. Oracle slipped three and a half percent after a story that the company plans to raise fifteen billion dollars in bonds.

Freeport‑McMoRan tumbled eleven point seven percent, citing lower copper and gold sales for the third quarter.

Overall, the market shows mixed signals – optimism in some sectors, caution in others – and investors seem to be waiting for clearer direction. Time will tell what's next.