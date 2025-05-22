USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar-yen remains bearish as price slides below 144.000

With global equities somewhat wobbly this week, markets have made a notable shift towards yen strength, renewing demand for typical safe-haven assets.

Compounded by a credit rating downgrade on U.S. sovereign debt last week, nervousness surrounding US trade policy and the latest developments on Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill have done little to calm market nerves, with questions rising on how the current administration will address a ballooning US deficit and rising interest costs.

At least in part, the outcome has been a weaker dollar, with USD/JPY trading around ~1.09% lower in this week’s trading.