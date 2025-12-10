USD/JPY: 5-day JPY weakness has reached an inflection point for potential reversal as FOMC looms

At the end of the spectrum, the Japanese yen weakened for the third consecutive session against the greenback (USD/JPY rallied by 1% on a 5-day rolling basis) due to mixed messages from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda’s speech on Tuesday, 9 December.

Ueda highlighted that the BoJ may ramp up government bond buying if long-term JGB yields rise rapidly, which appeared to be a signal that the BoJ is willing to tweak its existing policy after the BoJ ended its yield curve control programme in March 2024 that previously suppressed the rise in the 10-year JGB yield.

Interestingly, technical analysis suggests that the recent 5-day rally of the USD/JPY from its 154.40 minor swing low printed on 5 December 2025 has started to lose upside momentum that may lead to a potential minor bearish reversal on the USD/JPY.

Let’s unravel in greater detail.