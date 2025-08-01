USD/CHF Technical: Swiss franc’s medium-term bearish trend in progress

The current onslaught of the Swiss franc has been further reinforced by a higher-than-expected US tariff rate of 39% on Swiss products versus the earlier 31% levy announced in April. The latest 39% tariff slapped on Switzerland by the US White House administration is one of the steepest levies globally, which is likely to trigger a significant adverse economic effect on the export-dependent Swiss economy.

After cutting the interest rate to zero in June, the Swiss central bank (SNB) may be forced to adopt a more dovish monetary policy stance to alleviate the negative impact of the higher tariff rates on Swiss exports. The next SNB monetary policy meeting will be on 25 September 2025.

Let’s now focus our attention on a short to medium-term technical trading set-up on the USD/CHF