USD/CHF breaks consolidation to downside on renewed safe-haven demand

Renewing tariff fears courtesy of a recent spat with the European Union, USD/CHF remains at the mercy of the success, or lack thereof, of tariff negotiations in the coming month.

With recent progress failing to inspire market confidence, negotiation deadlines now loom, the most significant being the 90-day deferral of far-reaching ‘reciprocal’ tariffs scheduled to expire July 8th.

Understandably, President Trump will likely want to show he’s firm on deadlines to promote serious negotiations, but given past deferrals, some might question his resolve.

While recent commentary from the White House suggests tariffs are “not going away,” developments in trade agreements, especially with key partners like China, are likely to remain a hot topic throughout June, with USD/CHF amongst some of the currency pairs most affected.