US Stock Market: Equities falter on adjusted Israel-Iran resolution hopes

Following a brief period of optimism offering some upside to US equities, Trump’s premature exit from the G7 summit to contend with the conflict raises some questions.

Despite going on record to say that his exit had “nothing to do with a cease fire,” suggesting that something much more substantial was being negotiated, Trump’s premature departure is, if nothing else, an interesting show of priority, considering the United States’ need to make trade deals with many G7 nations.