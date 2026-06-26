The sticky PCE print aligns with the earlier Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which also showed a flattening of the disinflationary trend, particularly in shelter and core services.

Compared to the Producer Price Index (PPI) data from earlier in the month, which tracks wholesale costs, input pressures remain uneven. While some manufacturing supply chains have stabilized, the pass-through of resilient service-sector input costs continues to filter into consumer-facing metrics, limiting how quickly final prices can moderate.