US Opening Bell: US stocks react to Trump's comments and earnings, PMI ahead

Treasuries gained as concerns over Powell’s job eased, with 10-year yields falling to 4.30%. The dollar stabilized after a recent rally. Bitcoin surged past $90,000 for the first time since early March. Gold dropped as safe-haven demand weakened, while oil continued to recover.

Other earnings releases that have come out include Boeing, who reported a smaller loss for the first quarter, thanks to more production and deliveries after a strike and quality issues halted most aircraft manufacturing in late 2024.

The company plans to increase production of its popular 737 MAX jets to 38 per month by 2025, following last year’s setbacks from worker strikes and other crises.

AT&T shares are up in pre-market trading after gaining more new wireless subscribers than analysts had predicted in the first quarter.

On the earnings front, there are still earnings after market close today which include International Business Machines (IBM), Newmount, QuantumScape and ServiceNow.