US Opening Bell: Trade tensions, earnings reports, and Dow Jones analysis

While a deal with China remains a possibility, markets still see this as some way off for now with neither side willing to look weak ahead of a potential negotiation. Chinese authorities this morning said that If the US really wants to resolve the issue, it should lift all unilateral tariff measures against China.

Further developments on this front in the US session could either hurt or help sentiment and will be worth monitoring.

On the earnings front, IBM shares dropped 8% in U.S. premarket trading after disappointing results missed high expectations. In Europe, traders navigated a wave of earnings, with Unilever rising on better-than-expected sales, while BNP Paribas fell due to a profit decline.

Procter & Gamble lowered its yearly sales and profit forecasts on Thursday after reporting a larger-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales. This happened as consumers cut back on spending due to economic uncertainty and the ongoing trade war.

Investors are keeping an eye on trade updates and a packed schedule of results from major companies like Procter & Gamble, Merck, and Alphabet for more market direction.

Something which I found interesting is Deutsche Bank strategists cutting their year-end S&P 500 target by 12%, blaming the impact of tariffs on U.S. companies. The new target of 6,150 points offers a 14% potential increase from Wednesday’s close but only allows the index to recover losses since its peak in February.

For a full update on the Japanese Yen, please read Japanese yen rebounds after corporate service inflation beats estimate