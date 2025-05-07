US Mid-Session Bell: S&P 500 analysis, Fed meeting & economic outlook

The S&P 500 is more than 8% away from its record high notched in February, even though all indexes have recouped declines logged since Trump's announcement of "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

On the earnings front, AMD shares rose 1.2% in premarket trading after the chipmaker predicted higher-than-expected second-quarter revenue. Disney shares jumped 8.4% as strong U.S. theme park spending and more streaming customers pushed its quarterly results above expectations. Uber shares fell 4.1% after missing revenue forecasts and warning of a 1.5% currency-related hit to second-quarter bookings growth.

Looking at the FX market, the DXY continues to struggle and seems unable to gain acceptance above the psychological 100.00 mark. This has led to gains for many currencies with the only currencies losing ground being the safe haven Yen and Swiss Franc.

Gold prices are struggling to recapture the $3400 handle as sentiment improves and haven flows continue to ebb back and forth. Gold is looking to break the $3400 handle as it trades at $3396 at the time of writing.