US GDP Delivers Another Christmas Surprise While Canadian Economy Contracts – Market Reactions

Santa came with another positive surprise for the US, but despite the snow, there wasn't any Christmas miracle for Canada.

The US GDP release was indeed a strong hit, coming at an annualized 4.3% (with the price index coming for Q3 at 3.7% vs 2.7% expected).

Stellar numbers on the surface, but the strong data may raise a few questions.

A significant portion of this growth could be driven by a sharp decrease in imports, which mathematically boosts the headline GDP figure even if domestic demand isn't accelerating at the same pace.

It’s a classic accounting quirk that could mask underlying softness—or at least, make the economy look hotter than the labor market suggests.

Industrial production offered a glimmer of stabilization, confirming your figures with a -0.1% read for October and a +0.2% rebound in November, still totalling for a two-month (slight) increase.

We will likely have to wait for the final yearly publications to see if this is a genuine rise.