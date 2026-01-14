US Economic Update: PPI Holds Steady, Retail Sales Deliver a Strong Beat

Markets just received the reports for US PPI and Retail Sales.

The Producer Price Index report came at 0.2% as expected, however reflecting in a rise on the y/y number to 3.0% (2.7% estimate).

FYI the data release is for November and may have seen some biases due to the BLS closures.

Core PPI for November however was actually unchanged.

You can get the detailed report right here.

For Retail Sales, the picture is still one of exuberance for the American Consumer:

The report came in at 0.6% vs 0.4% M/M.

The report, also for November, still marks high pace spending which should hold strong earnings and activity for the new year.

Economic activity is still holding strong and surprisingly, tariff-led inflation hasn't truly reflected through PPI Prices since July.

The data is a bit old and shouldn't move markets too much all things considered. Traders are now looking at developments in Iran.