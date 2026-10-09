US Dollar strengthens as Fed rate hike fears grow

These expectations suggest that investors increasingly view a potential pause in October as temporary rather than as the definitive end of the monetary tightening cycle. Further support for this scenario comes from the minutes of the Fed's September meeting, which indicate that most central bank officials acknowledge the possibility that additional interest rate increases may be necessary before the end of the year.

The shift in monetary policy expectations has a direct impact on the foreign exchange market. The prospect of higher interest rates tends to push US Treasury yields higher, increasing the attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets. At the same time, it limits the potential for dollar depreciation, particularly against currencies issued by countries whose central banks may pursue less restrictive monetary policies.

Dollar benefits from high treasury yields and geopolitical uncertainty

Additional support for the USD comes from heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The conflict and associated disruptions to energy markets are contributing to rising commodity prices, increasing the risk of persistently elevated inflation. At the same time, geopolitical uncertainty periodically boosts demand for the US dollar, which remains one of the world's most important reserve currencies.

As a result, the US currency is receiving support from two directions. On the one hand, investors expect interest rates to remain elevated. On the other, they are seeking liquid assets amid heightened market uncertainty. The combination of these factors could limit the extent of dollar corrections, even in response to weaker economic data.

Weakening consumer spending could threaten further USD gains

Despite a monetary policy environment that remains favorable for the dollar, there is a growing risk that deteriorating financial conditions among American households will begin to weigh on economic growth prospects. Consumer spending remains the primary engine of the US economy, meaning that a significant slowdown could change expectations regarding future Fed decisions.

A particularly important question will be whether consumers' stated intentions to reduce spending are reflected in retail sales and personal consumption data. So far, weak consumer sentiment has not translated into an equally sharp decline in actual spending. However, persistently high living and borrowing costs could gradually undermine household resilience.

For the foreign exchange market, the key issue will be the relationship between the pace of the economic slowdown and the persistence of inflation. If price pressures remain elevated, the Fed may continue pursuing restrictive monetary policy despite weaker economic activity data, which should support the dollar. However, if labor market conditions deteriorate and consumer spending weakens more sharply than expected, investors may begin scaling back their bets on further interest rate hikes.

US Dollar outlook: Will the USD continue to strengthen?

In the short term, the macroeconomic environment continues to favor a relatively strong US dollar. Rising inflation expectations, elevated Treasury yields, and the market-implied probability of a December interest rate hike all point to sustained demand for the US currency. Geopolitical uncertainty provides an additional source of support for the USD by increasing investor interest in safer and more liquid assets.

At the same time, the scope for further dollar appreciation will depend on upcoming macroeconomic releases. Particular attention will be paid to CPI and PCE inflation figures, labor market conditions, and consumer spending data. These indicators will help determine whether the US economy can sustain growth despite high borrowing costs and deteriorating household sentiment.