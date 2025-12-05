UK: Rising debt costs and fiscal uncertainty

The British economy is facing serious fiscal challenges that are increasing tensions in the bond market and may affect the pound’s exchange rate. Despite the government’s declarations about maintaining budget balance, experts warn that the tax increases announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves are too dispersed to meaningfully strengthen public finances and ease pressure on debt markets.

A prospect of 6% yields

David Zahn of Franklin Templeton forecasts that the yield on 30-year UK government bonds could reach 6%, highlighting the government’s difficulties in financing rising expenditures. The current spread between UK and German bonds of the same maturity stands at 176 basis points, and 78 basis points relative to France, placing the UK among the most expensive developed countries in which to borrow.