Trump/Musk Bromance at a Crossroad as Tesla Surges 5% in Premarket Trading

Tesla shares jumped as much as 5% in premarket trading after a report from Politico suggested Elon Musk and Donald Trump might talk to ease tensions. However, the stock lost some of those gains when a White House official told Reuters no call was planned for Friday.

On social media, Musk hinted he was open to making peace with Trump, agreeing with hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who called for the two to settle their differences.

The clash between Trump and Musk, the world's richest man, wiped out over $150 billion from Tesla's market value on Thursday, marking the company's biggest one-day loss ever. Investors betting against Tesla's stock made nearly $4 billion in profits from the drop, the second-largest single-day gain for short-sellers, according to Ortex data.

The tensions grew after Musk criticized Trump's tax and spending bill, which aims to end the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit by late 2025. In response, Trump suggested cutting government contracts with Musk's companies, including SpaceX.