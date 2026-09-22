Trump-Xi summit: five issues to watch and the trading playbook

President Trump will host President Xi in Washington on 24 September 2026. Markets are already leaning towards a constructive outcome, with US semiconductor stocks, Asian technology stocks, the yuan, and Hong Kong equities strengthening ahead of the meeting.

The catalysts for the current bullish tone have been “smoothing rhetoric” from US and Chinese officials ahead of the Trump-Xi summit meet-up.

Last weekend’s “warm-up meeting” between the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, was peppered with encouraging signs of engagement on Artificial Intelligence (AI), a key sensitive technological issue where both sides are now vying for a supremacy position in that will likely allow the leading country to reign over geopolitics, international finance and military affairs.

Bessent said both sides have agreed to create a “US-China AI dialogue” that is intended to develop a common understanding of the cutting-edge technology’s benefits and threats.

In addition, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told media outlets that while the US remains divided on the terms of a US-China trade truce extension, with the current deadline set on 10 November 2026, but expressed optimism that Washington could support a further extension of three to six months.

This raises the hurdle for further gains: an extension of the existing truce may be treated as a “sell-the-fact” outcome unless it includes measurable commitments.