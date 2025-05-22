The USD made a comeback after a rough beginning of the week, with the DXY breaking the 100.00 psychological level before reverting. Monitor the Dollar index towards the weekly close - if we close below this key level, it may influence next week's appetite for the US dollar.





NZD was the worst FX performer today, without much key data for today, it seems that the Kiwi simply rejected a technical top. More of this on the chart of the day below.

The Swiss Franc was the second worst today showing what seems to be position closing after USDCHF failed to make new lows.