Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for May 26, 2025

Log in to today's North American session recap - May 26, 2025



The Kiwi is on top of majors to conclude a low volume day, as US and UK Markets were closed.



Stock indices futures nonetheless close green in most parts of the world, dragged up by a positive sentiment which took the Nikkei 225 up 2% on the day. US index Futures close up above 1% with the Nasdaq leading at 1.47%.



Bitcoin is consolidating above end-2024 all-time highs, closing down a small -0.35%, trading around $109,255.