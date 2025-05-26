Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for May 26, 2025

Log in to today's North American session recap - May 26, 2025
The Kiwi is on top of majors to conclude a low volume day, as US and UK Markets were closed.
Stock indices futures nonetheless close green in most parts of the world, dragged up by a positive sentiment which took the Nikkei 225 up 2% on the day. US index Futures close up above 1% with the Nasdaq leading at 1.47%.
Bitcoin is consolidating above end-2024 all-time highs, closing down a small -0.35%, trading around $109,255.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
The Dollar Index (DXY) is trading just below 99.00, having broke the level and coming back towards the end of the session.
It will be important to see if open markets tomorrow gives a boost to the
The NZD is leading in expectation of the RBNZ Rate decision coming in tomorrow, with the recent survey announcing that businesses expect higher prices. You can access the survey here. The Kiwi is closing up 0.42%.
A strong Retail Sales beat in Canada did not do much to lift the Canadian Dollar on the day, though the loonie is off a strong performance from Friday. USDCAD is broadly unchanged.
Chart of the day - Gold
XAU/USD is closing down -0.60% after a positive sentiment dragged on the demand for the precious metal.
Gold prices did not break the highs of the descending channel, with a bearish divergence in a overbought RSI - The metal is still at recent highs and momentum is back to neutral.
Prices are situated between the 61.8% retracement from the April Impulsive move at $3,360 - and the current pivot at $3,330.
A breakout both ways is still possible as the MA 20 is providing support. Watch any geopolitical news, as today's positive sentiment did not create new demand for the Bullion.
Economic Calendar for the May 27th Session
Tomorrow will present a few important economic data releases.
The most of the news will be outside of the North-American session, with Consumer Sentiment data coming in Europe at 5:00 A.M. E.T.
There will also be a more market-moving event with the RBNZ Rate decision tomorrow at 10:00 P.M. E.T.
In the US, focus on a speech from FED's Waller around the same time as he speaks in the 2025 BOJ-IMES Conference in Tokyo, Japan.
And do not forget BoJ Governor Ueda speaking tonight at 8:00 P.M.
Safe trades!
