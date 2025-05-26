OANDA Group
Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for May 26, 2025

OrganisationOECD_Flags_Building
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

26 May 2025 at 21:00 UTC

Log in to today's North American session recap - May 26, 2025

The Kiwi is on top of majors to conclude a low volume day, as US and UK Markets were closed.

Stock indices futures nonetheless close green in most parts of the world, dragged up by a positive sentiment which took the Nikkei 225 up 2% on the day. US index Futures close up above 1% with the Nasdaq leading at 1.47%.

Bitcoin is consolidating above end-2024 all-time highs, closing down a small -0.35%, trading around $109,255.

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

Screenshot 2025-05-26 at 4.18.51 PM
Currency Performance, May 26 - Source: OANDA Labs

The Dollar Index (DXY) is trading just below 99.00, having broke the level and coming back towards the end of the session.
It will be important to see if open markets tomorrow gives a boost to the

The NZD is leading in expectation of the RBNZ Rate decision coming in tomorrow, with the recent survey announcing that businesses expect higher prices. You can access the survey here. The Kiwi is closing up 0.42%.


A strong Retail Sales beat in Canada did not do much to lift the Canadian Dollar on the day, though the loonie is off a strong performance from Friday. USDCAD is broadly unchanged.

Chart of the day - Gold

Screenshot 2025-05-26 at 4.41.41 PM
XAU/USD 2H Chart, May 26 - Source: TradingView

XAU/USD is closing down -0.60% after a positive sentiment dragged on the demand for the precious metal.

Gold prices did not break the highs of the descending channel, with a bearish divergence in a overbought RSI - The metal is still at recent highs and momentum is back to neutral.

Prices are situated between the 61.8% retracement from the April Impulsive move at $3,360 - and the current pivot at $3,330.

A breakout both ways is still possible as the MA 20 is providing support. Watch any geopolitical news, as today's positive sentiment did not create new demand for the Bullion.

Economic Calendar for the May 27th Session

Screenshot 2025-05-26 at 4.49.25 PM
MarketPulse Economic Calendar for May 27 2025 (click to enlarge)

Tomorrow will present a few important economic data releases.


The most of the news will be outside of the North-American session, with Consumer Sentiment data coming in Europe at 5:00 A.M. E.T.

There will also be a more market-moving event with the RBNZ Rate decision tomorrow at 10:00 P.M. E.T.

In the US, focus on a speech from FED's Waller around the same time as he speaks in the 2025 BOJ-IMES Conference in Tokyo, Japan.

And do not forget BoJ Governor Ueda speaking tonight at 8:00 P.M.

Safe trades!

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.