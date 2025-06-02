Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for June 2, 2025

Log in to today's North American session recap - June 2, 2025

Today’s story was about the US dollar's weakness. Between a risk-off morning with gold racing to 4-week highs and almost everything rallying against the USD, it’s a bad day for the greenback.

US Equities began the session mixed but still finished up all-around, with the Nasdaq leading the charge again—up 0.80%.

Other indices around the globe also closed in the green as the sentiment got more positive. The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has announced a three-month extension to some Chinese goods until August 31, 2025 - leaving more time for different parties to reach an agreement.



In Forex, all majors rallied against the USD with the NZD on top of majors at +1.30% followed by the AUD and the JPY - respectively up 1.02% and 0.85%.



Oil also rallied from the bottom of its range as battles between Russia and Ukraine dominated the announcement of more supply from OPEC+.

The market was also expecting a bigger hike than what was announced. Anyhow, Oil is approaching the upper bound of its range around $64 - closing up 3.88% on the session.