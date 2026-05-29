Thoughts on recent Market developments and how to stay on top of the volatility

Trading can be quite chaotic and confusing, particularly when the world seems like its burning every day.

Some headlines come and sound Market changing, but it turns out that everything is priced in and nothing changed – One of my favorite X poster, Conksresearch (a great follow for good content and laughs), will always say – Nothing ever really changes.

So the lesson here is not to get lost in the narratives, and try to be critical on if a news is really regime changing or not.

Sometimes a news will be regime changing, hence, it is important to stay nimble and flexible.

At the end of the day, traders should always be concerned about two things, paying their bills and surviving in the game.

The best thing that allows traders to do this is to actually follow the charts and not the narratives or their own biases (the best traders spend a lifelong adventure trying to avoid doing so).

Watch out for your sources, follow the right people but most importantly, make your own judgment and question your biases!

InvestingLive.com is a great resource to consult when you don't know where to look.