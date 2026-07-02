At first glance, the decline in the unemployment rate to 4.2% appeared positive. However, this is not an unambiguous sign of improvement. The drop in unemployment was accompanied by a marked decline in labor force participation. The participation rate fell to 61.5%, reaching its lowest level in more than five years. This means that some individuals stopped actively looking for work and were therefore no longer included in unemployment statistics.

Companies are not conducting mass layoffs, but they are hiring more cautiously

The report does not point to a labor market collapse, but it does show increasing caution among employers. Initial jobless claims remained almost unchanged, suggesting that the scale of layoffs remains limited. The issue, therefore, is not a sharp reduction in employment, but a weaker willingness among companies to create new jobs.

The largest decline in employment was recorded in the leisure and hospitality sector. This is particularly important because, at this time of year, the industry typically increases seasonal hiring. Weaker-than-usual employment growth may indicate a more cautious approach by companies toward consumer demand and future operating costs.

At the same time, some sectors continued to support the labor market. Healthcare and social assistance remained the main source of employment growth. Job numbers also increased in manufacturing and construction. Weakness persisted, however, in the information sector, where employment declined for the seventeenth time in the past eighteen months.

Wages are rising, but inflationary pressure is easing

Average hourly earnings rose by 3.5% year over year in June. This increase shows that wages are still growing, but they are no longer generating inflationary pressure as strong as during the period of peak labor market tightness. For the Federal Reserve, this may be an argument that employment conditions remain relatively stable and do not require an abrupt policy response.