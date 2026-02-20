What weakened growth in Q4 2025?

Consumer spending growth slowed to 2.4% from 3.5% in Q3. The weakness was most visible in goods purchases, which edged down slightly (-0.1%). Services—traditionally more resilient to the business cycle—grew more strongly (+3.4%), but not enough to offset softness in goods. Exports fell by 0.9% after an impressive surge in Q3 (+9.6%). Imports also declined (-1.3%), but the change was less dynamic than earlier, meaning foreign trade no longer provided the same support. The takeaway is straightforward: external demand stopped being a reliable leg of growth.

An additional drag came from government consumption and public investment, which dropped by as much as 5.1% and—according to the data—subtracted roughly 0.9 percentage point from GDP growth. The cited cause is a government shutdown: a one-off factor, but one with a very real impact on the macro aggregates.

What kept the economy afloat?

On the positive side, investment moved to the forefront as a stabilizer. Intellectual property products rose the most (+7.4%), suggesting firms are still investing in development, technology and productivity. Equipment spending also increased (+3.2%). Structures remained in decline, but the contraction eased (-2.4% versus -5.0%), which is sometimes read as a sign of a “soft bottom” in that segment.

Residential investment fell by 1.5% after a steep -7.1% drop previously. This is not a rebound yet, but it does suggest some of the pressure from earlier quarters is fading.

On a full-year basis, 2025 ended with 2.2% growth (down from 2.8% in 2024)—slower, but still positive, driven mainly by consumption and investment. In other words: the economy is cooling, but it isn’t “going out.”

The private sector is growing, but in a lower gear

The latest S&P Global PMI reading for February 2026 fits the picture of softer growth, but adds an unfavorable element from a monetary-policy perspective: rising price pressure.

The Composite PMI slipped to 52.3 from 53.0. That’s still above 50—so expansion continues—but it’s the weakest pace since April 2025. The slowdown spans both services and manufacturing.