Tesla Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Tesla will release its Q2 2025 earnings after US markets close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

In Q1 2025, Tesla faced challenges, with revenue dropping 9% year-over-year to $19.34 billion, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) missing expectations by 29% at $0.27, and automotive margins falling to 16.3%. The company also withdrew its full-year 2025 growth forecast, citing trade policy changes and uncertain economic conditions.

For Q2 2025, analysts expect these challenges to continue. Revenue is projected at $22.8 billion, down 11% from $25.5 billion in Q2 2024. Adjusted EPS is estimated at $0.43, lower than $0.52 in Q2 2024. Automotive margins are expected to slightly improve to 16.44% from Q1’s 16.3%, but still below 18.3% in Q2 2024.

Tesla reported 384,122 vehicle deliveries in Q2, a 13.5% drop from last year but a 14% increase from Q1. Production was 410,244 vehicles, flat compared to last year but up from 362,615 in Q1.