At the same time, energy storage is becoming an increasingly important part of Tesla's business model. During the third quarter, the company deployed energy storage systems totaling 13.7 GWh, compared with analysts' previous expectations of 15.9 GWh. Although the result fell short of forecasts, the segment's longer-term growth prospects remain promising. According to the September consensus, annual energy storage deployments are expected to reach 56.5 GWh in 2026 and increase to 148.8 GWh by 2030. This would represent more than a doubling of the business over four years.

Growing demand for energy storage, supported by the expansion of renewable energy generation and power infrastructure, could create significant opportunities for Tesla. The segment also plays an important role in diversifying revenue and reducing the company's dependence on electric vehicle sales. Ahead of the upcoming earnings report, investors will focus not only on the pace of expansion in Tesla's energy business but also on its profitability and ability to generate positive cash flow.

Cybercab expansion accelerates as Tesla prepares for the next stage of autonomous mobility

One of the most important pillars of Tesla's long-term strategy remains the development of autonomous transportation. The Cybercab project is intended to enable the company to enter the mobility services market with vehicles that do not require a traditional human driver. For investors, it is a central element of the argument that Tesla should be valued not simply as an automaker, but also as a company developing artificial intelligence-based technologies.

Cybercabs registered in Texas increased from 169 to 319, representing an addition of 150 vehicles. The materials also indicate that the fleet serving Austin has surpassed 300 vehicles, marking an eightfold increase in just 30 days. These figures suggest rapid expansion, although vehicle registrations do not necessarily correspond to the number of vehicles actively providing fully autonomous commercial services. Tesla's operations in Austin could serve as a foundation for expansion into additional US cities. Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's head of AI software, has suggested that Dallas could become one of the next markets. However, the company has not announced a specific timeline for launching the service there.

Elon Musk has previously emphasized that the expansion of autonomous taxi operations will proceed gradually. Particular attention is being given to challenging driving scenarios, including railway crossings, complex intersections, and situations involving limited visibility. System safety remains one of the fundamental conditions for successful commercialization. For investors, the development of autonomous taxis carries significance beyond fleet expansion alone. The ultimate success of the project will depend on Tesla's ability to establish a service that can be scaled safely and profitably across multiple cities. Consequently, management commentary during the third-quarter earnings presentation regarding expansion plans, operating costs, and technological progress could prove particularly important.

Regulatory challenges could slow cybercab development, with October 30 marking a key deadline

The development of autonomous taxis also presents significant regulatory challenges. US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has required Tesla to respond to 21 questions concerning Cybercab safety certification. One of the central issues involves whether a vehicle designed without conventional pedals complies with US safety regulations, particularly those governing braking systems.

Tesla reportedly received an extension until October 30, 2026, to submit its responses, despite requesting additional time until November 20. This means that just nine days after its quarterly earnings release, the company faces another important deadline related to the future of its autonomous vehicles. Regulatory requirements could directly affect the pace of Cybercab commercialization. Even substantial technological progress does not guarantee rapid deployment on a large scale if the vehicle's design and operating systems fail to meet applicable safety standards.

From an investment perspective, the key question is whether Tesla can transition from expanding test fleets and limited deployments to a business model capable of generating recurring revenue. Regulatory delays or required vehicle design modifications could postpone the expected financial benefits.

Tesla shares rebound, but investor sentiment remains cautious

The improvement in September wholesale sales in China generated a positive market reaction. Following the release of the figures, Tesla shares gained as much as 2.05% on Friday. The stock finished the previous week 3.27% higher, reaching $382.70.