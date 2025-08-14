OANDA Group
Tariff-led inflation begins to shows its weight – Market wrap for the North American session - August 14

OrganisationG7,G8,G20_International_Flags
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

14 August 2025 at 21:04 UTC

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for August 14.

The latest U.S. Producer Price Index offered the first tangible signs of tariff-led inflation taking hold, with headline PPI rising 0.9% MoM in July (vs. 0.2% expected) and up 3.3% YoY (vs. 2.5% expected). Core PPI followed a similar path, underscoring the early pass-through effects from recent import levies (3.7% on the y/y core data!)

Risk appetite was muted, with Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and equities generally lagging as traders digested the inflation surprise and its implications for Fed policy.

Crypto’s recent momentum cooled, with Bitcoin holding around $117,000 and altcoins drifting lower.

Elsewhere, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentioned the idea of a national cryptocurrency acquisition, framing it as a potential strategic reserve in the digital era, but the headlines couldn't save the 4.50% correction in BTC.

Read More: Imminent profit-taking in Cryptocurrencies – What's the story

Cross-Asset Daily Performance

Screenshot 2025-08-14 at 4.55.56 PM
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, August 14, 2025 – Source: TradingView

US Oil was the only asset rebounding with the US Dollar while most risk-assets took a hit. Look at the cryptos!

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

Screenshot 2025-08-14 at 4.56.19 PM
Currency Performance, August 14 – Source: OANDA Labs

The USD rebounded a bit from the data but most of the movement could be seen in tomorrow's session.

A look at Economic data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's sessions

Screenshot 2025-08-14 at 4.57.10 PM
Overnight, markets will be watching Japan’s GDP and China’s industrial production for fresh clues on regional growth momentum.

Friday’s session brings U.S. Retail Sales (8:30 AM ET) and University of Michigan inflation expectations (10:00 AM) —but all eyes will be on the Trump–Putin meeting in Alaska so don't forget to watch the headlines.

Safe Trades!

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.