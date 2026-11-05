Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 earnings preview: GTA VI launch is the critical catalyst for TTWO

Ahead of next Monday’s earnings release, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) faces a crucial test of investor confidence, with its highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) scheduled for release on 19 November 2026, just ten days after its fiscal second-quarter results.

Unlike most earnings announcements, the market’s attention will likely be directed less towards historical financial performance and more towards management’s confidence in its biggest upcoming game launch, the potential for record sales, and the sustainability of recurrent consumer spending.

Take-Two has confirmed that it will release its Q2 FY2027 results after the US market closes on Monday, 9 November, followed by an earnings conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (5:30 am Singapore time, 10 November).

At the start of the week of 2 November 2026, the share price of Take-Two traded to a close of $192.10, languishing near its 52-week low, reflecting market concerns ahead of the game’s release and uncertainty surrounding the company’s future profitability.

Based on the street’s consensus, revenue and earnings growth are expected to be lacklustre; revenue is expected to decline 9% year-on-year to US$1.61 billion, while EPS growth is expected to slide 6.6% year-on-year to US$0.97.

Ahead of Take-Two’s Q2 FY2027 earnings release, options markets are pricing an approximately ±10.2% move in Take-Two’s shares (TTWO) as of 3 November 2026, above its 10-year average peak earnings-day movement of 8.6%, according to data from EarningsWatcher.[3]

Hence, this creates a particularly sensitive earnings setup: confirmation that GTA VI remains on schedule could support a recovery rally, while any renewed uncertainty over the release date could trigger substantial downside, given the game’s importance to Take-Two’s future revenue and earnings.

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