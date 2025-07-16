S&P 500, Dow Jones Advance as Trump Clears the Air on Powell Firing, Netflix, TSM Earnings Preview

U.S. stock indexes turned negative on Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported, citing a White House official, that President Donald Trump might soon fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

President Trump responded swiftly when asked by denying that he plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump called the reports untrue, saying, "I don’t rule out anything, but it’s highly unlikely unless he has to leave for fraud." This comment referred to recent criticism from the White House and Republican lawmakers over cost overruns in the $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed’s historic headquarters in Washington.

The impact of this saw stocks whipsaw with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones recovering the initial losses following the Bloomberg report.