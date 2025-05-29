Solana price analysis: Can bulls break above recent highs of $185?

Currently trading at 179.38, a ~39% discount from all-time highs made in mid-January, the recent fall in Solana pricing has sparked interest amongst those looking for a buying opportunity.

Notwithstanding, this decline in value is not exclusive to Solana, with much of the crypto space feeling the full force of waning market risk appetite.

With a meteoric rise in crypto value still fresh in the collective memory, the $1,000,000 question becomes whether this phenomenon will continue in 2025, or whether general market risk aversion will bode negatively for crypto— Solana included.