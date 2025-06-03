Silver (XAG/USD) cools from 7-month high on profit taking, remains bullish

Perhaps somewhat overshadowed by its yellow peer regarding performance and all-time highs in recent memory, yesterday’s session marks silver’s largest daily gain in over eight months, rising 5.38% in value compared to a more modest 2.80% gain for gold.

Looking to challenge previous highs made in October 2024, a trend of dollar weakness has allowed precious metals to rise in value, which are already pacing well for the year amid continued worries of global trade relations, geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty surrounding US monetary policy.

Markets now look ahead to speeches from various Fed policymakers in the next twenty-four hours and a rumoured phone call between Trump and Xi Jinping to discuss trade relations, as current negotiations prove unproductive