Reflecting on the 2025 AI Stock Surge: Key Themes to Watch in 2026

If 2024 was the year of "higher for longer," 2025 will be remembered as the year of the "Debasement Trade."

It was a year where the playbook wasn’t just rewritten—it was thrown out the window. Sudden, aggressive inflows into non-governmental assets defined the price action, as investors sought refuge in cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and, most aggressively, equities.

But the path to the current all-time highs was anything but a straight line. The year began with a brutal reality check—a nearly 30% correction across most major indexes in Q1 that flushed out the leverage of late 2024.

However, as geopolitical turmoil abated in the second quarter, the "fear trade" morphed into a "scarcity trade." Capital flooded back into the market, driving a relentless run to record highs.