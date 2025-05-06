New Zealand's economic landscape is under scrutiny as upcoming employment data and anticipated interest rate decisions influence the value of the New Zealand dollar (NZD). On Tuesday, all eyes are on the quarterly employment change figures, which, according to Bloomberg analyst surveys, are expected to show a marginal improvement of +0.1% compared to the previous quarter's -0.1%. This prior figure marked the lowest point in nearly five years, indicating ongoing weakness in the labor market since early 2024.

Persistent labor market weakness raises concerns that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) may adopt a more aggressive stance on interest rate cuts than previously anticipated. This potential shift in monetary policy is a key factor impacting the NZD's performance.