Despite Monday’s monster rally of 31.5%, NVDA is still trading below its 20-50-200 day moving averages (see Fig. 1).

By the end of Monday, 23 November’s regular US session, the price action of NVDA has failed to break above the 168.90 intermediate resistance after a test of it and formed a daily “Spinning Top” candlestick pattern that suggests potential bullish exhaustion.

In addition, the cumulative volume data, with a daily anchoring period of 1 day, ended Monday’s 23 November session with a negative reading of 1.01 million from a high of +4.49M, suggesting that buyers initially stepped in, but aggressive sellers absorbed the rally and regained intraday control.

Hence, the 30%+ rally in NVDA may be a dead cat bounce, with potential late short covering activity, rather than a bullish reversal.

A break below the 148.80 intermediate support is likely to trigger a bullish exhaustion move, with a potential drop to retest the first major support zone of 129.16/124.50 in the first step before exposing the next major support zone of 96.30/86.62.

On the flip side, a daily close above 192.13, the medium-term pivotal resistance, damages the downtrend, setting up a squeeze up towards the next medium-term resistances at 200.90 and 220.00.