Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Jensen Huang’s return may not change the fundamentals: Tighter board oversight could constrain Nvidia’s chip sales and AI ecosystem financing practices.
- December hearings pose fresh downside risks: US congressional scrutiny could lead to tighter regulatory oversight, weighing on Nvidia’s medium-term outlook.
- NVDA’s bearish trend remains intact: Below 168.90 resistance, a break below of 148.80 could expose 129.16/124.50, followed by 96.30/86.62.
Nvidia’s boardroom drama is starting to look more intriguing than Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
Nvidia’s shares surged more than 30% on Monday, 23 November 2026, after Jensen Huang returned as CEO. His reinstatement eases immediate leadership uncertainty. The medium-term question is whether tighter oversight changes how Nvidia sells its chips and helps finance demand for them.
Here are three factors traders need to pay attention to that may cap Monday’s monster rally.
Jensen Huang may return with less room to manoeuvre
Nvidia’s board has formed a National Security & Export Control Committee and is recruiting a Chief Compliance Officer. The new oversight structure could constrain Huang’s discretion over how NVIDIA enforces chip export controls and indirectly finances companies across the AI ecosystem.
The December hearings are the next catalyst
Huang is due to testify behind closed doors before three US House committees on 1 December 2026 over a potential national security breach. He has also agreed to appear before the Senate Banking Committee at a public hearing tentatively set for 3 December 2026. The public session could reveal which business practices lawmakers want Nvidia to change.
US congressional pressure could build in January
Senior US officials advised Nvidia to reinstate Huang. When Democrats take control of Congress in January 2027, they may push for tougher oversight of Nvidia on national security grounds.
Hence, tougher congressional oversight may point to tighter limits on chip sales or on financing that supports customer purchases.
Let’s now look at the technicals of Nvidia (NVDA).
Medium-term downtrend remains intact
Fig. 1: Nvidia (NVDA) medium-term trend as of 23 Nov 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.
Despite Monday’s monster rally of 31.5%, NVDA is still trading below its 20-50-200 day moving averages (see Fig. 1).
By the end of Monday, 23 November’s regular US session, the price action of NVDA has failed to break above the 168.90 intermediate resistance after a test of it and formed a daily “Spinning Top” candlestick pattern that suggests potential bullish exhaustion.
In addition, the cumulative volume data, with a daily anchoring period of 1 day, ended Monday’s 23 November session with a negative reading of 1.01 million from a high of +4.49M, suggesting that buyers initially stepped in, but aggressive sellers absorbed the rally and regained intraday control.
Hence, the 30%+ rally in NVDA may be a dead cat bounce, with potential late short covering activity, rather than a bullish reversal.
A break below the 148.80 intermediate support is likely to trigger a bullish exhaustion move, with a potential drop to retest the first major support zone of 129.16/124.50 in the first step before exposing the next major support zone of 96.30/86.62.
On the flip side, a daily close above 192.13, the medium-term pivotal resistance, damages the downtrend, setting up a squeeze up towards the next medium-term resistances at 200.90 and 220.00.
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