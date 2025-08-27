Nvidia Technical: Bullish impulsive up move sequence intact ahead of earnings

Nvidia’s market capitalization stands at US$4.44 trillion as of Tuesday, 26 August, which makes it the largest among the US mega-cap stocks as well as the most valuable publicly listed company in the world. Its market-cap weight on the Nasdaq 100 is 14%, and a weight of 7% on the S&P 500 (see Fig. 1).

According to a news report from Reuters dated Tuesday, 26 August, the US option markets are pricing in about a US$260 billion price swing in Invidia’s market value following the release of its second quarter earnings results today.

Nvidia’s options implied a movement of around 6% swing in either direction, which is now below the long-term earnings implied movement of 7.7%, averaged over the last 12 quarters.

Hence, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 may swing in either direction by 0.4% and 0.8% respectively, upon the release of Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings results.

Let’s now take a deep dive into the potential share price performance of Nvidia from a technical analysis perspective from a medium-term horizon (1 to 3 months).