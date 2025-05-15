OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

US Mid-Session Bell: Mixed markets, Oil prices slump as Trump visits the Middle East

SaudiArabia_City_View
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

15 May 2025 at 19:50 UTC

The North American session has been quite volatile as stock indexes recovered from earlier losses. The German DAX, up close to 200 points in the day, is leading all indexes. European stocks are closing green, dragging up sentiment and North American stocks. The Canadian Index TSX is also breaking all-time highs.

Mixed sentiment in Markets

Commodities, stocks, and currencies all tell differing stories. The Japanese yen is leading all currencies as majors take a more defensive stance, with the Swiss franc closely tied. Commodity currencies such as the Australian Dollar or the Kiwi are lagging on the day.

Stock indices and their futures recovered losses from the Asian session as rumours of a Trump deal with Iran provoked a swift change in improved sentiment. These news are surfacing as President Trump continues his visit to Middle Eastern nations to meet with leaders and discuss energy. This led to Oil prices plunging about 2.2% on the day, as a deal would imply a greater supply, and oil hasn’t been trading well on supply fears recently.
A less visible S&P index, the Canadian S&P/TSX stock Index, also broke an all-time high today, reaching a high of 25,875. These highs were attained on January 30th before a significant correction (14.1%!) led by Trump’s tariff menaces hit its climax.

Safe-Haven assets are also trading strongly in today’s session, with gold up 1.2%, recovering some of the past week’s losses. Treasury Bonds are also notably up on the day, a rare occurrence in the past few weeks, led by the long-end 30-Year Bonds up 0.91%.

North American Economic Data recap

Thursdays are as usual filled with economic data in the North-American Session.
The US released key data such as Retail Sales, up 0.1% beating the unchanged consensus, followed by the release of the Core PPI at -0.4%, news welcomed by markets as inflation fears are abating. It is important to note although that the impact of tariffs will take time to reflect in data, therefore PPI will be important to track in upcoming releases.
Less market moving data was also released, with Weekly Jobless claims that came at 230.5K vs 227.3 last week, NAHB Housing Market Index at 34 (previous 40) and Industrial Production came unchanged (vs -0.3% in the previous release)

Canadian data released Housing Data with 278.K beating the 227.5 expectations which may have contributed to boost its stock market performance.

Fed Chair Powell also spoke at the FED's Framework Review with no market moving comments.

Upcoming at 2:05PM EST there will be a speech from Fed Barr's.

Daily Chart Insight - US Oil

Oil is in the looks today with volatile swings.
After a strong recovery in the beginning of the week with tariff fears abating, more supply fears came to sap Oil's recovery and this led to a 2.2% correction.

Oil recovered at a key pivot of 60.50, level where prices bounced a few times as seen in the chart below.

Bulls will be looking for a break and close above 62.38 on the mid-term resistance, with even more strength above the key resistance at the 64.00 Psychological level.
In the meantime, the bearish rejection this morning point to a more rosy price action for the WTI.
Bears will be looking for a break below the 60.50 pivot with next key support zone between 58.4 to the 58.00 psychological level

US Oil Hourly Chart, May 15, 2025
US Oil Hourly Chart. Source: Trading View

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.