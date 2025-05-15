Commodities, stocks, and currencies all tell differing stories. The Japanese yen is leading all currencies as majors take a more defensive stance, with the Swiss franc closely tied. Commodity currencies such as the Australian Dollar or the Kiwi are lagging on the day.



Stock indices and their futures recovered losses from the Asian session as rumours of a Trump deal with Iran provoked a swift change in improved sentiment. These news are surfacing as President Trump continues his visit to Middle Eastern nations to meet with leaders and discuss energy. This led to Oil prices plunging about 2.2% on the day, as a deal would imply a greater supply, and oil hasn’t been trading well on supply fears recently.

A less visible S&P index, the Canadian S&P/TSX stock Index, also broke an all-time high today, reaching a high of 25,875. These highs were attained on January 30th before a significant correction (14.1%!) led by Trump’s tariff menaces hit its climax.



Safe-Haven assets are also trading strongly in today’s session, with gold up 1.2%, recovering some of the past week’s losses. Treasury Bonds are also notably up on the day, a rare occurrence in the past few weeks, led by the long-end 30-Year Bonds up 0.91%.